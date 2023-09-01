NEW high resolution images shot from high in the sky show the residential boom on Bathurst's outskirts over the past 10 years.
The images show paddocks in 2013 turned into suburbia in 2023 as Bathurst's restless urban fringe has moved west, north and east.
Aerial technology company Nearmap has shot a series of photos 10 years apart that highlight the growth in Bathurst and its fellow regional boom cities Orange, Tamworth, Dubbo and Wagga Wagga.
In terms of Bathurst, the most recent Census showed the 2795 postcode area grew in population by 5.9 per cent, to 45,077 people, in the five years to 2021.
That followed a 6.7 per cent growth, to 39,878 people, in the five years to the 2016 Census.
At the launch of a New Resident Guide earlier this year, Bathurst Regional Council's business development officer David Flude told the crowd that internal migration - as opposed to overseas migration or a natural increase through births - remained the major source of the city's population growth.
A slide that he presented showed that 511 people had moved to Bathurst from the Penrith local government area, 441 from Blacktown, 434 from the Blue Mountains and 376 from the Central Coast from 2016 to 2021.
And the aerial images of Bathurst's urban expansion show where a lot of those new residents are making their home.
The senior director of survey and geospatial content operations at Nearmap, M'Shenda Turner, said the aerial images were snapped to illustrate the rapid evolution of regional cities in the last decade.
"For instance, in Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga, we saw an increase in residential developments and urban infrastructure," she said.
"This movement signifies not only spatial change but also the need for technology-driven urban governance.
"Location intelligence - including aerial imagery and geospatial data - becomes a crucial asset for local councils, aiding in smarter land use and urban planning.
"Layering on deeper insights from AI data and 3D reality models, it can better inform urban development decisions across aspects like lot configurations, green cover, and solar integration.
"Amid this transition, Local Government Authorities need to leverage technology to manage population growth effectively."
Bathurst is in the midst of shifting west again as the Windy 1100 housing subdivision - of more than 200 lots - takes shape at Windradyne.
It joins a food and petrol station development on the Orange Road and the recent expansion of the Westpoint Shopping Centre as a sign of the changing face of Bathurst's west.
On the other side of the city, the duplication of the Great Western Highway through Kelso led to a number of commercial developments along that new four-lane thoroughfare.
