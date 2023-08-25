THERE'S one spot up for grabs for this year's AFL Central West men's tier one grand final and last year's premiers will be hoping to snare it.
Bathurst Bushrangers will host Orange Tigers at George Park 2 on Saturday afternoon in a semi-final, in what should be, at least on paper, a straight forward affair for the hosts.
They've played the Tigers six times throughout the 2023 season, winning all six by an average margin of 65 points.
But Bushrangers skipper Andrew James won't be taking the game likely.
"We theoretically on paper should come out victorious, but in a semi-final anything could happen," he said.
"But we're pretty confident coming into the game. We had a pretty good hit-out against the Giants last week and I was pretty happy with how we played, despite the loss.
"We're starting to fine tune our rotations and making sure we've got the right guys in the right position on the fields.
"We've got a few outs but we're still pretty confident with the team we've got. As long as we start well, we should be right."
James said his Bushrangers teammates will have to control the Tigers' midfield if they want to get a result.
"The last time we played them over in Orange, they got too many clearances out of the middle of the guts," he said.
"That burnt us going forward.
"We fine-tuned that the last time we played them and covered them really well.
"If we can stay on top of that again through the middle, I reckon we should be right, if we use the ball moving forward."
The last time the two teams clashed, Bushrangers got up by 30 points, a 8-16-64 to 5-4-34 win.
That 30-point defeat was the second best result for the Tigers against the reigning AFL Central West.
James believes Steve Grundy is primed for a big game on Saturday.
"He's been playing really well this season," he said.
"I reckon he'll be on for a big one.
"Kolby McMahon, our ruckman/forward, has been playing really well in the past couple of weeks too, so I reckon he'll kick a few."
Saturday's semi-final at George Park 2 is set to get underway from 2.15pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.