A NOTIFIED pile burn at Little Hartley that became out of control has been extinguished by fire crews.
At around 12.40pm on Thursday, August 24, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) were alerted that a fire had become out of control on Sunray Avenue, less than 20 kilometres south of Lithgow.
RFS trucks from Blackheath, Hartley, Clarence and Conimbla attended the scene, along with Fire and Rescue crews.
A NSW RFS spokesperson said crews were able to get on top of the fire relatively quickly, stopping it from travelling uphill into the Mount York area.
According to the Hazards Near Me app, the fire grew to around five hectares in size.
As of 3pm Thursday, August 24, crews had contained the fire and were blacking out the area to prevent the fire from reigniting.
There is no immediate danger but residents in the area are urged to stay up to date with the situation using the Fires Near Me or Hazards Near Me apps.
