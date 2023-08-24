Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Multiple RFS and Fire and Rescue crews called to Little Hartley fire

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pile burn becomes out of control causing a bush fire at Sunray Avenue, Little Hartley, on August 24. Fire crews responded. Picture by Google Earth
Pile burn becomes out of control causing a bush fire at Sunray Avenue, Little Hartley, on August 24. Fire crews responded. Picture by Google Earth

A NOTIFIED pile burn at Little Hartley that became out of control has been extinguished by fire crews.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.