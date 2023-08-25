IF their major semi-final meeting is anything to go by then this Saturday's Central West Rugby Union decider between the Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange City third grade is going to be special.
The minor premier Bulldogs were forced to take the long path through to the grand final after being bested by the Lions in that recent contest, and the Bathurst boys are keen to right the wrongs from that game in the match that matters most.
Prior to that upset loss the Bulldogs had dropped just a single game (which also happened to be against the Lions) on their way to the minor premiership.
The team were more switched on from the get-go in their 17-12 preliminary final win over the Dubbo Kangaroos.
It wasn't a high tempo clash but one that was instead played primarily through the middle of the park.
Bulldogs co-coach Jared Sheppeard said the Bulldogs pack showed plenty of muscle to book the grand final ticket.
"We only really played half a game of football in that major semi-final loss but we came out on the weekend against Dubbo and - as we did earlier in the year after a loss - we focused on our defence and ruck defence and the boys came out firing," he said.
"It was nice to see them playing some great football from the get-go, rather than at half-time. That makes a hell of a difference.
"It was a good tough game against Dubbo. It was tough conditions out there. We played to the best of our ability, Dubbo gave it a good crack, but our forward were punching it up all game.
"Our backs didn't get much ball due to the weather, so a credit to the forwards who ripped it and had a massive game. They put us on the front foot."
As was the case in recent seasons for the Bulldogs their third grade numbers have been exceptional.
Those came in handy during the tough slog against Dubbo last weekend and it's sure to play a major role for the Bulldogs in the grand final.
Sheppeard said that's been a blessing from him and co-coach Adam Miles.
"It's our first year coaching. We're obviously ex-Bulldogs players, and I've been around third grade for a while now, and I've never seen the club in such a strong position numbers-wise," he said.
"With the amount of injuries that the club has sustained this year we've still been able to field a competitive side, which is impressive. We honestly could field a fourth grade team if we had to.
"We've got close to 30 blokes this weekend if we really wanted to push the rotations along. That's a great testament to the club. It's a great place to be around."
Third grade's grand final kicks off from 12pm at Ashwood Park.
