Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Bathurst Bulldogs third grade keen for rematch with Orange City in grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF their major semi-final meeting is anything to go by then this Saturday's Central West Rugby Union decider between the Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange City third grade is going to be special.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.