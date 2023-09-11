INMATES in Bathurst involved with a long-running dog training program are not just providing a benefit to the community.
TAFE NSW says the inmates complement the training by studying a Certificate III in Animal Studies, broadening their knowledge of animal husbandry and care.
"Those working with the dogs get to complete a formal qualification as part of their TAFE studies, where they learn about kennel facilities, medical, hygiene, first-aid and other animal care skills that complement the canine training," TAFE NSW animal studies teacher Michelle Bond said.
"They have the skills, experience and qualification required to gain employment upon release, and I believe this is key to why we have seen zero reoffending from anyone who has been involved in this program."
She said the Certificate III gives the inmates a formal qualification on top of their experience training the dogs to assistance dog level.
The Defence Community Dogs program involves inmates at the Bathurst Correctional Centre training surrendered or rehomed dogs to become assistance dogs for returned services personnel suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Senior Defence Community Dogs trainer, Teneka Priestly, said the animal studies course reinforces the training undertaken during the program.
"What they learn during their studies is so valuable, even more so towards the end of the program when the inmates are required to train the veterans on how to handle their new dogs and introduce them to their individual personalities and husbandry needs," she said.
"They evolve from inmates to handlers to teachers, which is rewarding in itself, but they also recognise the important contribution they are making to someone else's life."
Ex-serviceman Mick Nobes was introduced to his assistance dog, Lola, five years ago and said she has helped him return to his pre-navy self.
"The boys use their knowledge and training to give you personal insight into your dog's life, which makes things easier when you go home for the first time," he said.
"It's a really personal experience when you are matched with a dog; you learn so much about them from their handler because they have spent every single day together over the course of the program.
"Ultimately, the inmates have to hand over their best friend and it's touching because they genuinely want to give something back to the community.
"Many of them start looking for careers working with dogs and animals after they are released, and this program and their TAFE NSW qualification sets them up for success."
