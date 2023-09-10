Western Advocate
Aidan Baker, 27, jailed after intimidating woman in Bathurst

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 10 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
A MAN who made "aggressive" threats after finding out a woman sent a "flirtatious" friend request on social media, has blamed his "toxic" behaviour on steroids.

