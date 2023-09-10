A MAN who made "aggressive" threats after finding out a woman sent a "flirtatious" friend request on social media, has blamed his "toxic" behaviour on steroids.
Aidan Wayne Baker, 27, of Lew Street, Eglinton was sentenced to full time jail after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 17, 2023 to intimidation.
Baker, who was on a community correction order (CCO) at the time, was also re-sentenced for a prior intimidation charge.
Court documents state Baker called a woman about 5.30pm on December 30, 2022 to ask why she had sent a friend request to another man on social media.
As the woman tried to offer an explanation, a hostile Baker called her a number of slurs and ended the phone call.
Fearing for her safety, police were informed about the incident.
Officers said they went and spoke with the victim a short time later who was extremely upset, as mentioned in court documents.
The woman told police she feared for her safety, and made reference to someone turning up at her house at the request of Baker, who continued to send messages during her interaction with police.
Three days later on January 2, the victim was in Bathurst when Baker asked if she could pick him up from the gym.
Documents tendered to the court said once the victim arrived, Baker got into her car and began to yell at her for sending his friend a request on social media.
"I've only gotta make one phone call to one person and I guarantee that you will (expletive) regret everything you've done," Baker said.
"Now, go tell the coppers that because you're a (expletive) dog."
Police went to a coal mine in Capertee on March 2 to arrest Baker, who was then taken to Lithgow Police Station.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham told the court of his client's circumstances surrounding the incident, which related to his long term steroid use that caused "highly aggressive" outbursts.
"[Someone] suggested he start taking steroids for looks ... which are linked to higher testosterone levels. That decision has gone on to have lifelong impacts," Mr Cunningham said, after noting Baker's heart issues.
"In terms of the offence, there was not only the hurt from Mr Baker's [victim] and her flirtatious behaviour, but the loyalty of his mate, too."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Darren Pearce said Baker's criminal record entitled him to no leniency, as he pointed out Baker's breach of a District Court CCO.
"He was given a benefit by the District Court [through a CCO] and he has thrown that back in the face of the court," Sgt Pearce said.
In determining her sentence, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis referred to a sentence assessment report, which, the court heard, described Baker's insight as "limited".
Ms Ellis also took into consideration the submission by Mr Cunningham, who sought to have an alternative to full time prison for Baker.
"The paramount concern of the protection of the victim and the community cannot be met by an intensive correction order (ICO)," Ms Ellis said.
"His behaviour was toxic."
Baker was sentenced to two years in jail, with a non-parole period of 14 months.
He will be eligible for release on October 16, 2024.
He will appear by audio-visual link to Orange District Court on October 3, 2023 to appeal the sentence's severity.
