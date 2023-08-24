Our local member Paul Toole has come up with what I believe are several unfounded reasons to oppose the proposed solar farm at Glanmire.
The vision of solar panels near the highway will give drivers a sense of progress in our area.
It is time we joined other areas in NSW where solar farms are thriving.
One only need to travel to Dubbo to witness the solar farm adjoining the southern side of the city. No objections for this solar farm and it was encouraged by the local council.
If transmission lines are already installed, it means transmission of power can begin sooner with little extra cost to the installers.
It makes sense to build solar farms where transmission lines are already up and running.
Environmental groups are supportive of the proposal but so are any forward thinking people who believe we need renewable energy in our electorate.
It is time our local member moved with the times in hope we will be seen as a progressive and environmentally friendly place to live.
