BOOK Week celebrations at Bathurst South Public looked a little different this year, with some new additions to the school tradition.
On Thursday, August 21, the school hosted the annual event of creative costumes being paraded on the catwalk, all with some exciting new inclusions.
This year, the Mount Panorama Lions Club coffee van attended the event, serving hot food and beverages to parents who were there to peruse the parade.
The day was also run in conjunction with Books Plus, who provided a multitude of children's books to be sold to kids throughout the day.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
It was a resounding success.
"We've had a great response with selling all the books today. We had the tables jam packed and they have absolutely just sold out," she said.
"It's just a great way to get kids into books, rather than being on computers and iPads and all sort of other digital stuff. There's nothing better than actually getting your fingers on a good book, and you can pick it up anywhere."
Ms McAlister said she was looking forward to next year, and seeing what else the school can do to promote reading, and inspire future generations.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.