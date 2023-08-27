Western Advocate
There was monotony and marching for the young Bathurst men at Maroubra Military Camp | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
August 27 2023 - 5:00pm
This week's photo from the past was taken just two months after Great Britain had declared war on Germany.
OUR historic image this week shows a number of young Bathurst volunteers, some holding their rifles with attached bayonets, attending the Military Camp at Maroubra in Sydney during October 1914. It was just two months after Great Britain had declared war on Germany (on August 4, 1914). The Australian Government willingly lent its full support to our mother country. The young man sitting in front in this week's image is holding an edition of the Bathurst Times newspaper. The lads seem cheerful and content with their lot.

Soon after the declaration of war, the Allied propaganda pressured many young Australian men to do their duty for their King and country.

