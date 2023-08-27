This week's photo from the past was taken just two months after Great Britain had declared war on Germany.

OUR historic image this week shows a number of young Bathurst volunteers, some holding their rifles with attached bayonets, attending the Military Camp at Maroubra in Sydney during October 1914. It was just two months after Great Britain had declared war on Germany (on August 4, 1914). The Australian Government willingly lent its full support to our mother country. The young man sitting in front in this week's image is holding an edition of the Bathurst Times newspaper. The lads seem cheerful and content with their lot.

Soon after the declaration of war, the Allied propaganda pressured many young Australian men to do their duty for their King and country.



The Australian Government copied Great Britain's campaign methods and used propaganda to stimulate enlistments by printing numerous posters, pamphlets and leaflets.

The lads soon realised that army fare was very monotonous.



The army claimed its food was basic but filling. Bully beef and hard biscuits were staples in ration packs.



In camp, there was plenty of fresh bread and jam, potatoes and other vegetables, bacon, cheese and even boiled plum puddings.

This would all be washed down by copious amounts of black tea and sugar, and at night there was cocoa. Now and then there was fresh fruit.

At times in camp the men ate shepherd's pie, boiled meat, roast beef, liver and bacon and ox-tail soup, along with rice pudding, one man told the local newspaper.

On those fresh, dewy mornings, the volunteers who were sleeping, sometimes 18 to a tent, found that everything inside their tent was wet.



On Sundays, they were encouraged to write a letter home.

The volunteers usually trained for eight hours a day, six days a week, in precision drills and manoeuvres, often in full kits. There were improvised backpacks until their official army packs arrived.



After breakfast, the infantry companies paraded in full marching order before trudging, often for miles.

From time to time, there were inspections by the subordinate commanders, and sometimes staff officers would hold inspections of various units.

The troops would, at least once or twice during their stay, march over to the ocean some 12 miles away to relax and have a swim. They would arrive back in camp exhausted.

The men were trained in basic military operations, which intensified after war was declared. They undertook instinctive drills, route marches and movements, rifle skills, mock battles, lantern stalks, military commands and operating machine guns if there were enough.



Number one requirement, at Lord Kitchener's recommendation, was that the men be taught to use their rifles with deadly effect when face to face with the foe on the battlefield.

As for officers, the army often chose men based on their level of education, social standing and rank in Australia's Citizen Forces.



Ironically, these "officers" did not receive any specialised or extra training. Most men who had had some military experience were firstly promoted to non-commissioned officers.

Sometimes there would be a few light horsemen with their horses or an artillery unit in the camp.

On Sundays, there would be church parades where the troops sang hymns that they could remember from Sunday School.



From time to time on Sunday afternoons, friends and families were allowed to visit the young men.

Before the outbreak of the First World War, and for at least a year after, most of the 2000 troops slept in cramped tents.



For new recruits and first-time attendees, the dust, lack of privacy and appalling washing and other primitive conveniences were a bit of a shock.

During the First World War, more permanent barracks replaced most of the army tents, though construction could not keep up with the growing number of recruits.

Liverpool Military Camp became the main centre in NSW to provide basic military training.