When Kade Barrow rocked up to Orange Hawks pre-season training he was content just playing in reserve grade.
The former Bathurst Panther had taken a year off and linked up with Hawks simply to play with some friends and his brother Jye.
But fast forward six months and he is a key cog in coach Shane Rodney's two-blues machine.
Hawks host Panthers at Wade Park in a Peter McDonald Premiership elimination final on Sunday, August 27.
Barrow said he had taken time away from football following a stint with Panthers and Molong Bulls before becoming part of the Hawks squad.
"I was honestly happy to just play reggies this year," he said.
"I just wanted to have another crack at footy and just come in and play with a few mates from Molong and my brother.
"I started playing a few trials and it just sort of happened. Shane said I'd be playing against Parkes in the first game. I was happy to just play wherever Shane needed me.
"Shane is a good coach to play under, he's pretty straight to the point and has got a lot of experience which is good for our young blokes.
"I'm loving it. It's good to be back playing after a year off."
Barrow said he was looking forward to facing off against some of his former teammates but said he expected the game to go right down to the wire like their previous meeting at Wade Park.
Panthers finished third in the Group 10 pool after an inconsistent season.
They have managed to find form when it counts however, winning four straight to finish the season, leapfrogging rival Bathurst St Pat's in the process.
They then dispatched Group 11 surprise packets Nyngan Tigers 32-12 in week one of the finals at Carrington Park.
Hawks meanwhile had a tough trip north to face minor premiers Dubbo CYMS.
"We were disappointed after the game on Sunday but I think everyone is looking forward to the game against Bathurst," he said.
"It will be pretty tough, they have won a few games straight now so they will have a bit of confidence behind them. It will be close.
"It's just a game, we still enjoy seeing everyone from Bathurst. It's a great club with a lot of good people so it's always great to catch up with everyone we played with."
