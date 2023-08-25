Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Lauren Grundy to play 100th game for Bathurst Bushrangers in AFL Central West semi-final

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHILE it's already a big occasion Saturday's AFL Central West women's semi-final will be extra special for Bathurst Bushrangers' Lauren Grundy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.