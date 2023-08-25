WHILE it's already a big occasion Saturday's AFL Central West women's semi-final will be extra special for Bathurst Bushrangers' Lauren Grundy.
Grundy, who was a member of the Bushrangers' inaugural squad back in 2015, is set to play her 100th game for the club, against city rivals Bathurst Giants at George Park 2.
She said she's thrilled to bring up the 100-game milestone, making her the second Bushranger to do so after Abbie Hardie, who hit the mark back in June.
"It's been a long time coming," she said.
"I feel like I've been working away at it for a very long time.
"I even had time off to have a kid and everything too. So there's been a big build up for this."
While she was a part of the inaugural squad from 2015, she didn't actually play the first game of the season because she was unsure she wanted to play.
But after watching the first game, there was no doubt she wanted to play.
"After watching that first game and having enough of the other club people getting in my ear, I played the second game," she said.
"So technically I'm not quite an original, but almost."
Heading into Saturday's game against reigning premiers Giants, the form book would suggest that the Bushrangers are the underdogs.
But Grundy is feeling confident that her team can get a result.
"It's actually pretty good to be playing them for my 100th because that's who I played against for my 50th as well," he said.
"For my 50th we won, so hopefully I can win my 100th.
"I think in the second game between us this year, we held them pretty well but they pulled away in those last couple of quarters.
"I think coming into this weekend with a pretty full-strength side, I back us. We'll give it a red hot crack."
The last time the two Bathurst teams clashed was only last Saturday, in the final round of the regular season.
There was only a couple of goals in it at half-time, but the Giants raced away to claim a 7-11-53 to 1-3-9 by full-time.
Giants have won all three matches between the two this season.
Dubbo Demons qualified automatically for the grand final as minor premiers, but Giants (second) and Bushrangers (third) will battle it out for the third and final spot.
Saturday's semi-final will get underway at 12.30pm from George Park 2.
