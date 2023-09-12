A "MESSY" pub brawl that ended with a collection of bruised bodies has brought a man, who was en route to a fresh start, to court.
Lachlan Edward Davison, 35, of Lambert Street, Bathurst appeared before Bathurst Local Court on August 17, 2023 to be sentenced for affray and resisting police.
Court documents state police were called to the 1880 Hotel in Bathurst during the night on February 10, 2023 for an unrelated matter, when they were asked to help with a group of people fighting.
Police went to the main bar and saw two men - Davison and a co-accused, John Bortolazzo, 33 of Stewart Street, Bathurst - tussling on the ground.
After a number of people tried to separate the men, Bortolazzo - who was closest to police - was taken outside by officers.
Bortolazzo - who pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to affray, resisting police, and behaving offensively in public - "violently" resisted the officers and was sprayed with capsicum spray.
He was then handcuffed and taken to the police car, where he struck out at the officers.
The court heard police then returned to the pub and asked employees for who else was involved in the brawl, when Davison was named.
Davison was handcuffed and taken outside of the premises, where his behaviour escalated.
After ignoring requests and resisting his arrest, Davison was physically carried to a police vehicle and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
As a result of the incident, officers were left with cuts, abrasions, soreness and swelling to their bodies.
During submissions, Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan gave the court a brief insight into Davison's life, which involved drug use from a young age, early exposure to violence, and a trigger to physical contact.
Mr Kuan also mentioned Davison had moved to Bathurst in hopes of a "fresh start" and to maintain his drug-free lifestyle.
"He has been sober from drugs for three years. He has made changes to his life, which he now says is 'perfect'," Mr Kuan said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Aaron Burgess told the court while Davison's involvement in the brawl was less significant, he continued to partake.
"He didn't start it. I can see on CCTV footage he bumped into someone and words were exchanged," Sgt Burgess said.
"It's messy and the footage speaks for itself, but he had the opportunity to disengage and he didn't."
Before handing down her sentence, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was clear alcohol was the issue on this occasion, and expressed concern about Davison "switching one drug for another".
"I urge you to do counselling. No one gets into drug and alcohol use without the terrible things you've had to deal with," Ms Ellis said.
"There are probably a lot of things you haven't sorted out, which will eventually come back to bite you."
Davison was placed on a community correction order (CCO) for 18 months, with the condition he do 60 hours of unpaid community service work.
Bortolazzo - as heard in open court on August 17 - was given an 18-month CCO on March 22, 2023, and must do 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
