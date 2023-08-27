WHEN you think of the National Cool Climate Wine Show, the first image that comes to mind is judges with glasses in hand, swirling, sniffing and sampling to find the best drops.
But there's so much more that happens behind the scenes, and volunteer Jan Smith is always busy helping to keep it all running smoothly.
She and her husband Alex were part of the Bathurst Region Eats & Drinks (BRE&D) group when they were introduced to the idea of volunteering with the wine show.
She said they were interested in promoting wineries in the region, so volunteering with the show was a natural fit.
It has kept the couple coming back for close to a decade.
In their role, they are responsible for setting up the tables for judging to suit the needs of each class, and ensuring that all the glassware is ready.
"There are about 500 glasses that need to be washed, obviously by machine, and then we have to dry all of those and set them up at the beginning for the wine show," Mrs Smith said.
Volunteers also make sure the judges have plenty of water on hand and that their lunches get to them each day, as well as running any errands that need to be done.
"Whatever we're asked to do, it is always a pleasure to do it," Mrs Smith said.
Being part of the show is also very interesting for the volunteers.
Mrs Smith said she has learnt a lot about wine through her involvement over the years, and has been fascinated by how the judges determine which wines are worthy of medals.
"It's really very interesting when the judging is happening and afterwards seeing the notes of what the wine judges have thought of all the different wines," she said.
There are plenty of opportunities for more people to get involved with the wine show through volunteering, and Mrs Smith encouraged people to give it a go.
"It's a pleasure to do the volunteer work. It's not hard work," she said.
"You can choose to be there for three or four hours a day, or even three or four hours in the week.
"And the camaraderie between the volunteers is also really great, and it's just a really interesting, fun week."
Anyone who is interested in helping out should contact the organisers through the wine show website.
The 2023 National Cool Climate Wine Show gets under way at the Charles Sturt University Rafters Bar from Tuesday, August 29.
Judging will conclude on Friday, September 1 and that night members of the public can try out the wines for themselves at the public tasting event.
Tickets need to be purchased online in advance, and a shuttle bus service will be in operation on the night.
