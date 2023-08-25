Businesses to raise their concerns over 'extraordinary' rate rise

UP to 100 people are expected at a public forum next week that has been called by the Bathurst Business Chamber to discuss a potential supersized rates increase.
Bathurst Regional Council dropped a bombshell earlier this month, saying it will seek to raise rates by almost 70 per cent over two years.
Council is citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of recent weather events on local infrastructure in justifying the increase.
The community didn't shy away from saying what they thought of the proposed increase at a fiery public forum before the council meeting on Wednesday, August 16.
Councillors voted at that meeting to consult the community on four rate rise options, one of which is the original preferred 68.6 per cent over two years.
Bathurst Business Chamber president Paul Jones said he's received a considerable amount of feedback from local businesses about a potential large rate rise.
That's why the chamber will host the public forum at the Majellan Bowling Club on Tuesday, August 29, where business owners are invited to share their thoughts.
"I think the general consensus is people think the rate rise is pretty extraordinary," Mr Jones said.
"We're just trying to work out why it's happening and get some feedback from the community.
"Council have obviously got their community process, but we thought we'd do our own as well.
"We want to get their [business owners'] perspective on it and be able to give it to council, to make them think about the affect such a big increase would have."
Mr Jones said businesses have questioned whether a large rate increase is fair on people that are already doing it tough.
"Businesses understand that the cost of doing business is going up and council is also like a business, like every other one," he said.
"They've got challenges employing people and obviously the cost of insurance, fuel and everything else has gone up.
"But council needs to get its budgets for the next three to five years, to justify why they need such a big increase.
"They have a lot of money in reserves, can they use some of that? Have they looked at some efficiency things?
"That's what people have been saying and the inference that you can draw from that [is] has council been potentially not doing the best thing by taxpayers and ratepayers?"
He said different businesses would be impacted in different ways by a rates increase.
"Their lease might say they have to pay outgoings, which includes rates, or it may be built into their lease," he said.
"It really depends on what their lease situation is."
Mr Jones said the chamber is expecting anywhere from 50 to 100 people to attend the public forum at the Majellan.
He said he'll be trying to get councillors to attend too, to further articulate on the reasons why council is pushing for the rate increase.
Anyone in the business community is invited to attend the free public forum.
It's expected to get underway from 6pm.
