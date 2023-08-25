Western Advocate
Home/News/Business
Business

Businesses to raise their concerns over 'extraordinary' rate rise

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
August 26 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UP to 100 people are expected at a public forum next week that has been called by the Bathurst Business Chamber to discuss a potential supersized rates increase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.