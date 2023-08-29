Why careers in regional health can be rewarding Advertising Feature

Independent Member for Wagga Wagga Dr Joe McGirr is a passionate advocate for healthcare in rural and regional areas. Picture supplied

Healthcare in rural and regional communities is in crisis, with life expectancy rates differing markedly between country and metropolitan areas.

Attracting doctors, nurses and allied health professionals to the bush is critical in turning regional healthcare around, and the rewards are enormous, according to Independent Member for Wagga Wagga Dr Joe McGirr.

As chair of the Legislative Assembly Select Committee on Remote, Rural and Regional Health, he should know.



Dr McGirr has worked in regional NSW for more than 30 years, firstly in emergency medicine, then in health and hospital management, followed by time in university administration and education before entering politics.

As Independent MP for Wagga Wagga, he has advocated passionately for rural health precincts to establish local training and career pathways. "Most health professionals are driven by a desire to make a difference, and in rural and regional Australia, you can make that difference because the need is so strong," he said.



"You will have more professional opportunities simply because there are fewer people and the needs are greater. You will become a better clinician, and you'll be paid just as well, if not better. On top of that, you will have an incredible work-life balance. Ease of access to your workplace and home. Cheaper cost of living and housing.

"A family-friendly environment to raise families, access to schools, recreational facilities, clubs and experiences not available in the big smoke, and an incredible sense of contributing to a community that welcomes and appreciates you."

Born in Sydney and trained at St Vincent's, Dr McGirr came to Wagga Wagga during a rotation in his junior medical days.

"I was immediately impressed with the practice and specialists and the town and the community," he said. "I met my wife on rotation. She was originally from Wollongong, but as our relationship developed, we began to appreciate that we could specialise professionally in Wagga Wagga and have a family. I went from running the emergency department at the hospital to running the entire hospital and then teaching at Notre Dame University, and now I'm in politics.



"My wife qualified and practises as an orthopaedic surgeon and is currently president of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons. We have enjoyed varied and successful careers from our regional base, as have many of our peers.

"We have also raised our family, and our home life hasn't been complicated by the pressures of city life - the main one being getting around - to work, school activities, weekend sport.

"We've experienced so many things, and we have a palpable sense of belonging to something bigger and making a difference."

Dr McGirr believes one of the keys to attracting more health professionals to regional Australia is developing rural health and knowledge precincts.

"In Sydney, you have unis and health centres doing research and training - we need to replicate that in regional areas," he said.

"It's happening to a degree - we have Uni of NSW offering allied health and medical training in Wagga Wagga, Charles Sturt in Griffith, Uni of Wollongong in Griffith, Uni of Notre Dame in Ballarat, Lithgow and Wagga Wagga.

"We need to build on that in partnership with private and public health services to the point that where you train is where you practice.

"In that way, you create pathways where young people can step out of school and into a profession in their hometown without having to leave the area. It's incredibly important, particularly for the indigenous community, where the need for healthcare professionals is so strong. Moving off country can be distressing.