The concerns about losing productive farmland do seem a bit selective

The concerns of a group of Glanmire citizens protesting about a solar farm 'in their backyard' would be taken seriously had they previously expressed concerns about loss of genuinely productive land in Bathurst (basalt soil apple orchards for car parks on Mount Panorama, stone fruit orchards for housing, river flat vegetable farms for car parks), and if they were involved in debate about thousands of acres of prime land to be lost to an open cut gold mine at Kings Plains, the threat of pollution to Belubula River/Lachlan River floodplains, and the lead/heavy metal open cut mine near Mudgee.

