SCHOOL was the place to be during Book Week, with everyone from Captain Jack Sparrow and Mary Poppins to Storm Troopers and Captain America making an appearance.
Assumption Catholic Primary School hosted its annual Book Week parade and fair on Thursday, August 24, and wasn't there a buzz around the grounds.
Students and staff all dressed up as their favourite characters and idols, strutting their stuff in front of the school at the parade.
Assumption Primary School's parade featured a huge range of characters.
There were Harry Potter themed costumes, Dr Seuss characters, superheroes, princesses, sporting stars and more!
They then made their way into the library to check out the range of amazing books on offer.
Book Week is run in schools right around the country, encouraging kids to really embrace reading, all while having a little fun.
Western Advocate representatives attended the event and captured some of the amazing costumes on display.
