PERTHVILLE Public School participated in a Book Week parade, where there were plenty of pretty and passionate costumes on display.
There were princesses and pirates, and even Peter Pan for the party celebrations, which took place on Friday, August 25.
Staff also embraced the Book Week traditions, by dressing in colourful and creative costumes.
This was something that Perthville Public teacher librarian Jennifer Hotham said was very important for students to see.
"It's really important because it shows the kids our love of reading and our enjoyment from it, and fun," she said.
"It's important to have fun."
And Ms Hotham certainly had fun seeing all the wonderful costumes, so much so, that she couldn't choose a favourite.
"They're all so good and so varying," she said.
"That's what I love, that each child has their unique thing that they are interested in, and I love that they're all dressed so differently."
This was all so that loved ones could peruse the parade and see their little ones perform on the catwalk.
