THE countdown is on to a big birthday event for a much-loved local community group.
Quota Bathurst will hold a celebration at the Bathurst Rail Museum on September 16 to mark 70 years of serving the community.
Limited tickets are still available, but the RSVP date is this Friday, September 1, so those who want to attend are being urged not to leave it much longer.
"As a service club, Quota members have supported the Bathurst community through fundraising, community service and donations," spokeswoman Judy Cannon said.
"Fundraising activities include Bunnings barbecues, manning food stalls at the annual open gardens, catering for the Kennel Club, hosting an Australian Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea and other local events as they arise.
"Community service projects have included the QuoCKA reading project in local primary schools, provision of wellbeing packs for men and women undergoing chemo at Daffodil Cottage, Dignity Bags for women affected by domestic violence, annual Christmas boxes for children in need and surprise morning teas for Bathurst Hospital staff during the COVID lockdown.
"Donations have been made to Daffodil Cottage, Can Assist, PCYC, Bathurst Uniting Support Services, Mitchell Conservatorium, Bathurst Seymour Centre and Wattle Tree House, to name just a few."
Ms Cannon said Bathurst Quota members "enjoy fellowship and fun".
"It's not all about working hard," she said.
"Over the years, members have celebrated each others' birthdays, attended Melbourne Cup luncheons and social get-togethers, enjoyed guest speakers and travelled to Sydney via the [Bathurst] Bullet for musical performances.
"Local performances also create great interest, with BMEC and the Metro theatre being very popular."
READ ALSO:
As a club, Ms Cannon said Bathurst Quota has much to celebrate, as "70 years serving the community is no mean feat".
"There are currently 20 women in the club and we are actively seeking new members," she said.
"Husbands and partners are always welcome at any of the functions and fundraising. Their support is much appreciated."
She said Bathurst Quota is warmly inviting current and past members and partners to attend the upcoming celebration evening.
"Members of service clubs, our networks, recipients of donations and all interested parties are also encouraged to attend," she said.
"The celebration will be held at the Bathurst Rail Museum, commencing at 6pm on September 16.
"Tickets for the evening are $70. Included in the cost are a tour of the Bathurst Rail Museum, guest speakers and a two-course dinner, including wines, soft drinks and a celebratory cake.
"Catering will be provided by Harvest Café and Store and entertainment will be provided by Meet Again, starring Bill and Tandy."
Limited tickets are still available, but RSVP is by September 1.
For online payment details, contact Quota Bathurst president Sally Moore on 0410 500 921 or email quotabathurst@gmail.com.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.