A MAGISTRATE has reminded a man of his responsibilities as a pet owner after his dog tried to attack an electrician.
Jason John Farrell, 48, of Turondale Road, Eglinton pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 22, 2023 to being the owner of a dog attacking a person.
Police documents before the court said a subcontractor for Essential Energy went to a home on Duramana Road in Eglinton at about 8.30am on November 14, 2022 to serve an advance notice due to skipped payments.
As the man was doing checks on the electricity meter box, he heard a scuffle inside.
A blue heeler rushed towards the man and tried to bite him, according to the police documents, so he began to walk back towards the road.
"I don't care who you are, I know what you're here to do. You're here to disconnect my power and you've already broken the lock. [Expletive] off," Farrell yelled, according to the police documents.
The court heard the man thought Farrell would encourage the dog to bite him, so he left and made a report at Bathurst Police Station.
Police said they went to a home on Duramana Road at about 9pm on November 29 to speak with Farrell.
After knocking and calling out a number of times, there was no answer at the door, so officers - believing Farrell was inside - gained access to the property through the laundry door.
As police made their way into the home, Farrell approached them in what was described as an aggressive manner.
He was given a burst of capsicum spray before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During sentencing, Farrell's solicitor Fiona Sams said her client was "vulnerable" at the time of the offence and had made efforts to retrieve his dog.
"Blue heelers are very loyal dogs. I don't know if the electricity man was afraid, but you have a responsibility to make sure your dog isn't threatening anyone," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in reply.
Farrell was convicted and fined $400.
