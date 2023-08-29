BOOK week never fails to create a buzz around the school.
The anticipation of what to wear, who to dress up as and what creative ideas other students will come up with, brings students so much excitement and joy.
But this year's Book Week celebrations at Holy Family Primary School Kelso were extra special, as it was principal Kevin Arrow's last one.
Mr Arrow dressed up as Sesame Street's Cookie Monster - which was a big hit with the kids.
The school held its official book week parade on Friday, August 25, with each class strutting their stuff in front of students, staff and parents.
There were princesses and Harry Potters, superheroes and sporting stars, and many more amazing costumes on display in the parade.
Even Grug came out of the wood work and made an appearance.
A Western Advocate representative attended the parade and snapped some shots of the kids looking as proud as punch in their fabulous costumes.
