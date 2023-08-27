AN author who will be speaking at Bathurst Library later this year has something to say about the reinvention of post-mining Lithgow.
Barbara Lepani launched her third book, The Regenesis Journey, at Lithgow Library recently, but has plans to travel further down the road in November.
The book is described as challenging western thinking and entertaining the idea that a sustainable future lies in ancient principles.
Ms Lepani was born in Lithgow and the region was part of the inspiration for her book.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
"What I tried to do in this book was to say, particularly with a place like Lithgow, which I feel really personal about, how does a community like this reimagine itself in a post-coal future?" Ms Lepani said.
"It's the end of the era of that as the basis of the economy.
"So what's the future look like? What are we? What's our story? Because I'm big about the fact we need a story that's not just about doom and gloom.
"What's the new story that can inspire our life?"
Ms Lepani said she wanted to keep the concept as simple as possible, so she thought of the principles of caring for country, multiculturalism and transitioning to a circular wellbeing economy.
"Under caring for country, you could build a link between Indigenous knowledge systems or the way they care for country and modern ecological sites and which is all part of the regenerative agriculture movement," she said.
"The second principle was to honour multiculturalism as the basis of our national identity.
"How do you celebrate multiculturalism across different dimensions - whether it's ethnic identity, gender identity, religious faith identity - so you can bring all of that together under the theme of multiculturalism to give it depth and strength?
"The third core idea, I thought, is how do we transition our economy to a circular wellbeing economy?
"So we design waste out of our industrial production system through innovative technologies and new practices. And we examine the purpose of that economy is to deliver wellbeing to our communities."
Ms Lepani said she wants her book to provoke a different way of thinking about how life may look.
"As we look into climate change, cost-of-living crisis, geostrategic conflict emerging on the horizon and the rise of artificial and generative artificial intelligence, I want to completely challenge the way we think about our future," she said.
When she was in her 30s, Ms Lepani discovered the concept of Tibetan Buddhism, which she credits for her way of thinking about life on earth.
She now lives at Katoomba and is president of the Greater Blue Mountains Creative Arts Network, but remains concerned about Lithgow's future.
"Many years ago, Wollongong and Newcastle went through this same problem of having to reinvent themselves when the steel industry collapsed," she said.
"I understand the trauma that communities go through when they have to completely reinvent themselves."
Ms Lepani believes ecotourism could be an economic option for Lithgow.
"Lithgow is in a spectacularly beautiful part of the world," she said.
"It's part of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area here; it's not just the city of Blue Mountains.
"Lithgow can re-emerge, just like a phoenix, as this beautiful ecocultural area."
Barbara Lepani will speak about The Regenesis Journey at Bathurst Library on Thursday, November 16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.