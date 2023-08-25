Range of rates views should not be a shock

AS the past week-and-a-half has made clear, our councillors are divided on the prospect of a supersized rates increase for this city.
But is that a bad thing?
Some might see it as a sign of a fractured council, but here's another way to look at it: as an indication that our local government politics is working as it should.
If the nine councillors that we elect for each local government term are meant to represent the diversity of interests and opinions in this city and surrounds, then we shouldn't be surprised that those nine councillors aren't speaking with one voice on this most contentious of topics.
Councillor Graeme Hanger, for instance, says council has been procrastinating too long when it comes to a special rate variation to improve its financial position, while councillor Ian North says council should be looking internally for savings.
Councillor Marg Hogan says councillors are "running a business" and "doing nothing is not an option", while councillor Warren Aubin said, in the lead-up to the most recent council meeting, that he "could not go down the street, look people in the eye, and think I've done a good job by putting the rates up this much".
Councillor Kirralee Burke, meanwhile, perhaps provided the best example of the pressures that come with winning a seat in our council chamber and why we should never take our representatives for granted.
Her emotional address during the most recent council meeting - in which she said, in part, that she couldn't "in good conscience support the proposal that is sitting in front of us ... without the assurance that every possible avenue for efficiency and cost saving as a council has been undertaken and explored" - appeared to be the words of someone genuinely conflicted.
Our Bathurst Regional councillors occupy a strange position: they have a greater level of scrutiny than our state and federal members but without the same pay and prestige.
Unlike those in parliament in Macquarie Street or Canberra, our councillors face their constituents every hour of every day: when they walk down the street, do the shopping, pop into the post office or go for a walk in the park.
We don't have to agree with how our individual councillors feel about the rate rise topic, but we should respect that they have the courage to take a position.
We elect them to make decisions and that's what they're in the process of doing now. So let's see where it leads.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.