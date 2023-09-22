Western Advocate
Leroy Tipu in Bathurst Local Court over night at Bathurst pub

By Court Reporter
Updated September 22 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:30pm
A MAN who was left "extremely distressed" after he had a run-in with police in the early hours of the morning, according to his solicitor, has been given a six-month conditional release order after being sentenced in Bathurst Local Court.

