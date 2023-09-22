A MAN who was left "extremely distressed" after he had a run-in with police in the early hours of the morning, according to his solicitor, has been given a six-month conditional release order after being sentenced in Bathurst Local Court.
Leroy Ihaka Munga Tipu, 33, of Stanley Street, Bathurst, was sentenced last month after he pleaded guilty on an earlier occasion to:
A police statement tendered to the court said officers got a broadcast over their radio about two men refusing to leave a Keppel Street pub at about 1.40am on May 22, 2021.
Once they arrived, police said they were given a description of the men and found them on Bentinck Street.
Officers said that, as they spoke with the men, Tipu's friend said: "I'm nowhere near a pub, I don't know what you're talking about."
Police said Tipu began to walk back towards the man and told him "don't say a word, don't say a [expletive] word".
Police said they told Tipu and the other man that they had been removed from the pub and had gone back inside.
Tipu and the man were asked for their details and were warned their conversation with police was being recorded.
"No, no, no, I'm not going to give you any identification. What have I done wrong?" the man said, as he began to record the officers on his mobile phone.
Police said they once again explained the men had refused to leave a pub and had become aggressive with security.
"It's very simple. You provide your details and you're free to leave, okay?" one of the officers said.
After the men continued to argue, they were arrested.
Tipu - who police said was found with two stolen Asahi glasses - was placed in the back of a police vehicle and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The arrest of the other man was discontinued after police got his details.
The court heard officers went to the pub in question and got CCTV footage that showed Tipu and his friend being forcibly removed from the premises.
With respect to sentence, solicitor Fiona Sams said Tipu had been on bail since May of 2021 for the incident, which had affected his work.
Ms Sams said her client "was very co-operative with police; it was [the other man] who was much more mouthy and aggressive".
"He was extremely distressed by this because he is a man of impeccable character," Ms Sams said of Tipu.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said while the resist offence was "not the worst" she had seen, Tipu's initial not guilty plea had influenced his penalty.
Tipu was placed on a six-month conditional release order with conviction.
He was also fined $550.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.