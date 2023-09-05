SHE was nominated to be a star by one of Bathurst's biggest - Chezzi Denyer - and now Kate Gullifer will be taking to the stage to participate in Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer.
The event will take place on Saturday, September 16, to raise money to assist the Cancer Council in necessary research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services.
It's something that Ms Gullifer's doing for both herself, and her older sister Amy, who lost her battle with cancer, and died in February 2022.
Ms Gullifer was first nominated by Mrs Denyer in 2022, but at the time, she was recovering from multiple surgeries; surgeries that could save her life.
"I've got what's called the BRCA1 gene, which makes you more susceptible to breast and ovarian cancer," she said.
So, last year, Ms Gullifer underwent a preventative double mastectomy.
"They all took my breast tissue out, and then took my stomach tissue and just recreated breasts from there instead of implants," she said.
"The first operation was fine, it was just like a breast reduction, so they just moved them to where they wanted them to be, and the second one was when they cut me from hip to hip.
"They took all of my stomach tissue and recreated breasts from that."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Working under the guide of Karlee from JLD, Ms Gullifer will be performing in a dance medley, featuring everything from country to pop.
"It's a bit of a mixed bag, a bit of a mashup," she said.
And amongst her time learning how to dance, Ms Gullifer has also been rallying to raise funds.
So far, she raised $4000 of her $10,000 goal.
These donations have been made by generous members of the Bathurst Bulldogs Rugby and clients of Bell Conveyancing, where Ms Gullifer is employed, and her personal business, Arid Skincare.
And she is hoping to amp up the funds in the coming weeks.
Ms Gullifer is hosting an event with family and friends, and those in the community who have been affected by cancer, and will also be presenting an online raffle, with a variety of prizes.
"There's a couple of nights at a couple of AirBnb's, wellness packages - so massages, skin and hair packages - and just some throw together bundles from local businesses," she said.
Three large paintings have also been donated by a rural business, The Pink Galah, which will also be part of the online raffle.
Though Ms Gullifer said her only dancing practice has come from the pub, she said she is very much looking forward to the evening, where she will be supported by family and friends.
For anybody looking to donate, or wanting to keep an eye out for raffles, they are encouraged to check out the Dance for Cancer website, or Arid Skincare Facebook page.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.