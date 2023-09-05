Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Kate Gullifer is one of the stars for Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer 2023

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
September 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE was nominated to be a star by one of Bathurst's biggest - Chezzi Denyer - and now Kate Gullifer will be taking to the stage to participate in Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.