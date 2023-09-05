MONDAY, August 14 was a very busy day for Sunny Singh.
He signed the papers for the purchase of a new business, and welcomed a baby boy into the world, all in the space of a few hours.
And now, he is one of the proud new owners of Bourke's Wholesale Fruit and Veg, alongside co-owner Sunil Mor.
And purchasing the business was something that just made sense for Mr Singh, after the possibility of Bourke's closing for good, he jumped at the opportunity.
"We used to get supply from Bourke's, we have a cafe down in Orange called Scrumptious on Summer Cafe," he said.
"And we found out that they were closing down ... so I said that we are ready to take over.
"And we have decided to keep that name [Bourke's Wholesale] because the name has a good reputation."
Little did Mr Singh know that the day he would be signing the contract, he would also welcome a baby into the world.
The day started in the early hours of the morning, when Mr Singh made the commute from his home in Orange, to purchase Bourke's Wholesale.
And just after dotting all of the necessary i's, and crossing all the necessary t's, he got a call to say that his second baby was well on it's way.
He made the rushed journey back to Orange to make it back in time for the birth of his child.
"It's very exciting," Mr Singh said.
"The same day when we took over ... I was here in Bathurst and I had a son in Orange on the same day. He's very good, they're both healthy, and mum and son are both happy."
The chaos and excitement of the day is something he said won't be forgotten any time soon.
"It's going to be a very memorable day for me, for the rest of my life," he said.
This has led to an enthusiastic and successful start in business for Bourke's new owners.
Despite some tiny hiccups, Mr Singh has already been able to develop a solid rapport with former clients.
"We're doing good at the moment ... lots of customers are very happy at the moment that we have come back," he said.
This is due to Mr Singh's commitment to ensuring that the products sold from Bourke's are as fresh as possible.
And he's also committed to sourcing as much local produce that he can attain.
"Customers are very happy, we have good quality products and everything and we are trying to get minimum stuff from the Sydney markets so we can keep it all fresh," Mr Singh said.
"We want to support locals, so local farmers. We are getting in touch with local farmers and I heard that they grow cabbages and cauliflowers over here in Bathurst."
This is all part of Mr Singh's big plans for the future, where he hopes to reach as many clients as he can, and meet all the Bathurst locals.
"It's good to get to know everyone in town," he said.
