Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

Victoria Bird is one of the 2023 stars of Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE'S dancing because she wanted to support a good cause, but she has now realised that the good cause is actually supporting her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.