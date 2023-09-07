SHE'S dancing because she wanted to support a good cause, but she has now realised that the good cause is actually supporting her.
Victoria Bird volunteered to become one of the 2023 stars of Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer, after she was asked by fellow star Kate Gullifer.
And as a way to become more involved with the community, she said yes.
But she could have never imagined the generosity she would be shown, and the impact that this would have on both her physical and mental health.
"The biggest thing for me is that I didn't realise how many generous people there were out there," Ms Bird said.
"But not even just generous with money."
This generosity has come in the form of dance training, under the guide of Dancin' Divas Pole Studio, and private personal training at D2F.
"I've been working with the girls from D2F fitness, so they've had one of the particular ladies there that's taken me under her wing and given me personal training," Ms Bird said.
"And the girls at Dancing Divas, I wouldn't have met them if I hadn't done this, and they're just a beautiful group of women having fun."
Having the ability to meet, and develop relationships with strong women, all while exercising and strengthening her body, has had an extremely positive impact on her overall health.
And Ms Bird said that she has absolutely seen a difference in herself.
"Definitely my physical health, but mentally, yes as well, just because you're focused on something else other than yourself, and you're doing it with a group of people who create a positive atmosphere," she said.
"I just think they've had a really positive influence on me and I didn't expect it.
"I didn't expect to meet groups of people and individuals who are just so giving of their time and their hearts."
Funds raised from the event are donated to the Cancer Council, to assist cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services.
So far, Ms Bird has raised approximately $2500, and is hoping to hit the $5000 mark.
This money has been raised by friends and family, and staff at Westpac, where Ms Bird is currently employed.
"Most of my donations have come from staff, and Westpac will match all staff donations," she said.
And though Ms Bird said she is becoming a bit nervous for the big night, she said she would encourage anyone to attend if they are looking for some light entertainment.
The event will take place on Saturday, September 16, from the Bathurst Goldfields.
"If you feel like a laugh, come and laugh at me," she said.
For anyone looking to donate to the cause, they can do so via the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer website.
