Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Blayney Bears defeat St Pat's in Western Premiership Reserve Grade at Wade Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was no breaking through the Blayney Bears' rock solid defensive wall on Sunday as the side put themselves within one win of the Western Premiership Reserve Grade grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.