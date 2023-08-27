Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Mount Panorama hosts the Zebra Finch Societies Federation Show

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
August 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SATURDAY'S Zebra Finch Societies Federation Show at Bathurst was a resounding success, labelled as one of the best in the event's history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.