SATURDAY'S Zebra Finch Societies Federation Show at Bathurst was a resounding success, labelled as one of the best in the event's history.
Hosted at the Mount Panorama volunteer shed, NSW had three teams competing, Queensland had two, while Western Australia and Victoria had one apiece.
Bill Sewell, who was the event coordinator, praised the quality of zebra finches on display.
"The Sydney branch of the Zebra Society of Australia won it all. We went pretty well," he said.
"The quality of the birds were exceptional.
"Everyone said it was one of the best nationals they've had. The venue was excellent.
Mr Sewell won a medal on the day, alongside fellow Bathurst locals Trevor and Ron Weal.
This was the first Bathurst has hosted the national titles in seven years, with the competition rotating amongst different state and territories.
Judges assessed each of the birds against a standard for their class, looking closely at feather, type, size, markings and condition.
The best bird in each class wreceived the maximum 14 points, while second place gets 13, third gets 12 and so on.
While there were individual awards for the top birds and their owners, the points went to their teams as well.
Mr Sewell said the event didn't cost any for the club, with a government grant and council donating the hall helping waver the costs.
The win for NSW was its 12th consecutive crown at the national titles.
