THIS weekend at the Bathurst Eisteddford has been all about dance.
Dance groups young and old hit the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) stage on Saturday and Sunday, to showcase their talent to the adoring crowd.
Bathurst Eisteddfod president Renee Fowler said the weekend performances have been excellence.
"We had dance today, with our groups, 6s, 8s, 10s, 12s all day," she said.
"On Saturday we had our opens and our 14s and that was on Friday night as well.
"This weekend is probably one of the biggest that we've had in quite a few years. There has been lots and lots of groups competing.
"Dance is set to wrap up next Saturday."
Saturday and Sunday saw performers from only dance schools, with some travelling from out past Parkes, from right down to Sydney.
The 78th Bathurst Eisteddfod is running from August 19-September 8.
The music program is set to get run from August 29 to September 6, while the final dance categories conclude on September 2 and the final speech and drama categories conclude on August 31.
