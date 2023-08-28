BATHURST '75 has booked itself a spot in the 2023 Western Premier League (WPL) decider after outlasting local rivals Panorama on Saturday afternoon.
Played at Proctor Park, the royal blues went into the major semi-final as minor premiers, against a Panorama side that had claimed an upset qualifying final win against Barnstoneworth United the previous week.
The royal blues took a 2-0 lead to the break, but the Goats fought back in the second-half, but it wasn't enough, as the minor premiers claimed a 3-2 win at the end of 90 minutes.
Bathurst '75's Andrew Fearnley said he was pleased to see his side secure a spot in the WPL grand final.
"Semis are always about delivery on the day and while it wasn't the prettiest performance, it was certainly a tough encounter," he said.
"I think we stood up when it counted and got through the game.
"It's certainly good to be in a grand final and whoever we play, it'll be a tough encounter but I'd rather know that we're in it."
The win for the royal blues secures their first WPL grand final appearance since 2008, which resulted a penalty shoot-out loss to Westside Panthers in Dubbo, '75's last year in the old iteration of the competition.
Ex-CSU FC captain Callum Weafer opened the scoring for the royal blues in the 39th minute.
Tom Rooke sent a corner kick into the box, which found the head of Weafer, who headed it into a Panorama defender.
But the rebound landed at the feet of the royal blue centre back, who sent it into the back of the net.
'75 would double the lead just before the break when Kyle Cummings pounced on the ball in the box and smashed it into the back of the Panorama net.
Panorama got off to the best possible start in the second half, when Jaiden Culbert put the ball past goal keeper Jack Hunter in the 54th minute to pull it back to 2-1.
But that one-goal deficit barely lasted.
Bathurst '75 won a free kick within seconds of the restart and Rooke sent the set piece into the mixer, with ex-Goats' Peter Vincze picking up the scraps to score and make it 3-1.
Panorama put the pressure back on when a relatively harmless cross into the box came to royal blues defender Ethan Comerford, who put it into his own net to make it 3-2.
But the score remained the same to end, as Bathurst '75 hel on to win.
"We knew that when [Panorama] is in the game, they always give it to you and put pressure on you all the time," Fearnley said.
"I think their first goal was a good goal, down the left side and well finished by Jaiden. It certainly made the game tighter.
"But our response was fantastic, scoring within two minutes after that happened.
"I think we probably just let ourselves down by not scoring from a number of chances.
"In the end, I think we did enough to tough it out and defend well in front of our goal."
Panorama will now host Barnstoneworth United at Proctor Park on Saturday, September 2, with the winner to progress to the grand final.
Barnstoneworth United booked its spot in the preliminary final with a 2-0 win over Macquarie United, with Irishman Paddy Gillespie scoring a double.
