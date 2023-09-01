HILL End historian Malcolm Drinkwater is well known for his meticulous research into the region's gold-mining history, but his latest documentary covers a more recent moment in time.
His After Party documentary, which will be released in the coming days, captures the event held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre last October that marked the 150th anniversary of the discovery of the world's largest known single mass of gold.
It will be a follow-up to The Monster Specimen DVD that he introduced at last year's BMEC event (which also featured descendants of gold mining identity B.O. Holtermann and a question and answer session).
"I feel important to say it's a series of documentaries produced by Australians, for Australians, on Australia, focusing on the local area and involving local identities," Mr Drinkwater said of The Monster Specimen and After Party.
"It's not a slapdash piece put together for presentation but a 50-year-plus commitment to getting things right and concentrating on detail.
"After the BMEC event back in October, I was contacted by many who wanted to book for the next show, but this was never going to be a travelling event.
"The After Party second disc is the second show. In other words, those that missed the first and only event can now enjoy the production from the comfort of their lounge on DVD."
As well as chronicling the BMEC event last October, the new documentary features black powder demonstrations and underground mining techniques from the 1800s, according to Mr Drinkwater.
The Hill End identity said all his documentaries are now available on the new Australian streaming channel Antidote Films and his documentaries have recently been uploaded "by a Beverly Hills, Hollywood-based streaming channel, showing the northern hemisphere what Australia is like and how we historically evolved".
Mr Drinkwater said it was also interesting to note that the NSW Department of Education 5/6 curriculum had, last year, listed for mandatory studies the history of Australian gold rushes.
He said everyone who attended the BMEC event will be given a free copy of the After Party documentary.
Both The Monster Specimen and After Party, as well as a number of books written by Mr Drinkwater, are available from www.historyhill.com.au.
