IT'S BEEN 24 years since Kamille Roach has stepped foot in Bathurst, the Central West town where she spent 10 years of her adolescence, and the setting for her mysterious new novel, Pine Creek.
But on Tuesday, September 12, she will be back in town to promote the book.
From 12pm until 1:30pm, she will be speaking all things book and Bathurst, for an author talk at the library.
Pine Creek is a dark rural mystery set in country NSW in the 1980s and 1990s, and it's a context with which Ms Roach is ever familiar.
She lived in Meadow Flat during the 1980s and 90s, and this was the basis of the inspiration for Pine Creek.
From when she was 11-years-old, she attended Kelso High School, and stayed in the area until the completion of her health science [nursing] degree at Bathurst Charles Sturt University.
During this time, the region was facing a challenging drought, which saw hundreds of livestock perish, and around the same time, another killer had reached Australian shores - HIV/AIDS.
This led to waves of homophobia and hate crimes, coupled with already prevalent issues in the country including sexism and, in rural areas, isolation.
These are the themes that helped Ms Roach frame the setting of her book, which is told from the perspective of 15-year-old Sara after the disappearance of a young man, and the mystery surrounding his death.
"When I wrote this, it was really important to me that I did it absolutely authentically, and some of it's brutal," Ms Roach said.
"I would get to points in the story and think, 'that's full-on. Do I really want to put that in the story?' And I thought, 'yes, that is what happened, that's what I'm writing'.
"So it was really, really intense to write, I lost six kilos."
Despite living in the Bathurst area during a time of several trials and tribulations, and looking back on those times with a feeling of unease and anxiety, Ms Roach said she was very much looking forward to coming back.
After moving to Perth upon the completion of her degree, she has only been back to Bathurst once, and that was more than 24 years ago.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Because of that intense situation that we were living in while I was there, I had almost a negative feeling about my time there, but when I dissect it, it's actually not a negative at all," Ms Roach said.
"I loved high school and there were so many good things that happened, but it was so intense that you almost avoid a place to avoid a feeling you had while you were there.
"I'm super excited to come back and to see it with new eyes because it's actually a really beautiful place."
And she intends to make the most of her visit.
She will be taken for a tour around the Kelso High campus, as the building is entirely different to the one in which she studied, as the school burnt to the ground in 2005.
This tour is being facilitated by her former high school teacher, Hans Stroeve, where Ms Roach will also be making a presentation to students.
"So all of that is super exciting, I can't wait. I'll be talking to students there and some of those students are the children of people I went to school with which is a bit of a full circle for me," she said.
As well as basking in the place that she called home for several years, Ms Roach is also hoping that her visit will instil her with a wealth of new inspiration.
"Everywhere I go, I find that there is new inspiration," she said.
And she is hoping that this inspiration can help her continue her passion.
Though she always knew she wanted to be a nurse, Ms Roach said that she always had a craving to pursue storytelling.
"And then I eventually got to novels," she said.
Pine Creek is Ms Roach's second novel, which was published in July 2023.
Her first novel, A Matchbox Full of Pearls, was published in late 2021, and has received rave reviews.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.