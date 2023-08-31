IT'S not a bad result for their first year competing.
Skillset Senior College students are celebrating after winning a category in this year's Waste 2 Art competition with an artwork that poses some challenging questions.
Their work, titled "Tree of growth and renewing", was made from discarded fabrics destined for landfill.
"We are immensely proud of our students for their remarkable accomplishment," head of college Abbey Barrett said.
"Their win is a testament to the power of imagination, teamwork and the potential that lies within our youth to drive positive change in our world.
"As we celebrate their success, let it serve as an inspiration for all to embrace the importance of reusing and recycling and nurturing the creativity within us."
The students' artwork won the secondary 3D category of the Waste 2 Art competition.
Skillset Senior College said the students aimed to draw inspiration from the delicate balance of nature and the pressing need to address waste management and the detrimental effects of fast fashion.
The aim was to invite viewers to reflect on their consumption habits and the potential of recycling and upcycling in reducing environmental harm, according to Skillset Senior College.
Skillset Senior College is an independent senior school for students in years 10 to 12, with campuses in Bathurst and Dubbo.
Students have the opportunity to undertake NESA (NSW Education Standards Authority)-approved courses, leading to a Higher School Certificate (HSC) or Record of School Achievement (ROSA) in an alternative educational setting.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.