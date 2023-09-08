BATHURST Regional Council will move slowly towards the city becoming more car-optional, instead of going full steam ahead like some would wish.
It's all because of a staffing shortage in the Environmental, Planning and Building Services department, which has limited resources that can be directed to the development of an active transport plan.
Councillor Marg Hogan, in July, 2023, had successfully put forward a motion to fast-track the development of the Bathurst Active Transport Plan, with a report ordered to come back to the following month's meeting.
While the report was prepared as requested, the planning director, Neil Southorn, made it clear that staffing would make it difficult to develop the desired plan.
"It is acknowledged there is frustration, amongst the cycling community in particular, that the review of the 2011 Active Transport Strategy has not progressed as quickly as hoped," he said.
"Unfortunately, with low staffing levels in council's strategic planning section for an extended period, it has been necessary to prioritise planning controls for the Laffing Waters land release area to ensure land supply is as unconstrained as possible to support population growth, housing supply and the construction sector of the local economy."
He provided three options for councillors to choose between to progress the Active Transport Plan.
They selected the third option, which was to encourage volunteer participation by the cycling or general community to assist with the next step in developing the plan, which would be an audit of works completed since 2011, a prioritised list of missing links or safety black spots, and a vision for the future transport modes in Bathurst.
"This option would mobilise stakeholders to assist council in progressing towards development of a new plan outlining the priorities for the future and an audit of what has been achieved and what still needs to be achieved from the 2011 plan," Mr Southorn said.
While Cr Hogan said she would have liked to go with a different option that would have seen funds allocated to the budget to appoint a consultant, she was still satisfied to be moving forward on the active transport plan.
Council wants walking and cycling to be a preferred mode of transport for short trips and a more viable option for longer trips within the Bathurst region.
The focus of the new active transport plan would be:
While it is hoped the reliance on vehicles would decrease with the implementation of the Bathurst Active Transport Plan, it does not seek to remove them from the landscape altogether.
