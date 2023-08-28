BATHURST businesses are banding together to raise even more money for Redtember next month.
Bathurst Mowerland and Heating is one of the major supporters of Bathurst High Campus' annual fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Orange.
Last year Redtember raised over $50,000, which was enough to fund a room at the Ronald McDonald House for an entire year.
Bathurst Mowerland and Heating owner Dave Morris said his business will donate a ride-on mower, which will be auctioned off to raise funds for Redtember.
"I've always been involved it and we've always sort of sponsored it," he said.
"I've always been involved and I thought we'd get a little bit more involved with it and donating a ride-on was a great idea.
"It's unbelievable how much money has been raised."
Bathurst Mowerland and Heating has been operating in town for over three decades, dealing with mowers and heaters, as well as a mower repairs.
"It's always important to support, like the high school," Mr Morris said.
"That's what we've always been about."
Redtember was launched by the school in 2018, after he saw a number of students needing to use Orange's Ronald McDonald House.
"When I arrived at Bathurst High in 2017, our school captain Scott Osborne was suffering and he needed to be at Ronald McDonald House. We've had several kids since then," Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said.
"It was the kids saying that we need to do something to support our own and in 2018 we raised $4500.
"A year later it went to $9000 and then it was $22,000 in 2020, $33,000 in 2021 and $51048 in 2022.
"Last year's amount of money is significant because it's almost equal to dollar value of keeping a room open for 365 days, at $138 a night.
"It's people in Bathurst and further west that need Ronald McDonald House. To think that people don't have to worry about that financial burden while their child is sick is something special that we can help out."
Throughout September, there'll be rolling auctions where people can bid for donated items like ride-on mowers, gym memberships, sporting memorabilia, overseas trips and other smaller items donated from Bathurst businesses.
