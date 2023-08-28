Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Mowerland and Heating supporting Bathurst High's Redtember

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
August 28 2023 - 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST businesses are banding together to raise even more money for Redtember next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.