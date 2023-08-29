DEPUTY mayor Ben Fry says Bathurst Regional Council will be watching closely as water testing begins near the site of an abandoned mine north-east of the city.
He says setting up warning signs might be one option, depending on the results of the testing.
His comments - during an interview on 2BS - come after the announcement from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) that it "will conduct water sampling in the Turon River and its tributaries ... to provide the community with information about the water quality in the area".
The EPA says the sampling "follows claims that pollutants may have spread from the old Sunny Corner mine into the surrounding waterways" and says the testing "will take place in the coming weeks at recreational spots near Daylight Creek and Turon River".
Daylight Creek, which runs through the mine area, flows generally north to eventually (after joining another creek) join the Turon, which itself runs through Sofala before eventually joining the Macquarie north of Bathurst.
Water scientist Dr Ian Wright, who is based out of Western Sydney University, has long had an interest in the pollution at the old mine site.
He was described as "detective, investigator and discoverer of what is really happening in our freshwater" when he featured in an Eco News column about the former Sunny Corner mine in the Western Advocate in July 2021.
The next year, Bathurst Community Climate Action Network said in another column in the Western Advocate that it was concerned about the questions Dr Wright's findings at the site had raised.
In an interview with 2BS just a couple of days before the recent announcement that the EPA would be testing the water, Dr Wright said he had been studying the site for about 15 years.
There's one major source where water bubbles out of the hillside and I think that's connected to several of the mine's operations.- Water scientist Dr Ian Wright.
"I am looking at my last results. I actually collected leachate emerging from some of the mine workings," he said.
"There's one major source where water bubbles out of the hillside and I think that's connected to several of the mine's operations.
"And the results are just hideous."
He said those results include zinc, nickel, lead, cadmium, copper and arsenic.
Many of them are dangerous for fish life and some of them are dangerous for humans, he said.
He said the creek "cleans up rather dramatically" as it flows towards the Turon, through a combination of dilution and "a whole series of processes" where the pollution in the water gets bound up in the sediment and some is taken up by plants and animals.
He said he thinks the Turon is "pretty good water quality, but, as a water scientist and manager, it's not good enough to think something's good, you really should have hard data to know whether it's good or bad".
In its announcement that it would begin water sampling in the area, the EPA said "the Department of Regional NSW had invested over $1.2 million on remediation work at Sunny Corner mine, which included earthworks aimed at reducing the generation of acid mine drainage that discharges from the underground workings".
The EPA said rehabilitation requirements for mines that have ceased operating are generally set out in the planning approval, and monitoring of rehabilitation is primarily overseen by the Resources Regulator, within the Department of Regional NSW.
The EPA said it "will be working with the Department of Regional NSW to conduct sampling of the waterways to increase understanding of the water quality to inform any further remediation works that need to occur".
In his interview with 2BS, deputy mayor Cr Fry said it "is absolutely critical that we are monitoring and observing the fact that our water [on the Turon] is safe to drink [for those living on the river] and those water systems, I'm really hoping, get the all-clear by the environment team when they do do that".
"We'll be watching very closely and see if there is anything, from a council perspective, we can offer in terms of signage, etc, for those recreational areas, specifically, telling people who are visiting the region if there are any issues with the water," he said.
"But I won't go too far into it because we'll just wait and see how the results come in."
The EPA says Sunny Corner, located on Crown Land, was first mined in the mid-1800s and the mine was abandoned in 1967.
