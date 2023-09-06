FORDS of all kinds were on show at Mount Panorama on Saturday, as the Ford Falcon Tribute Cruise rolled into Bathurst.
A fundraiser for Miracle Babies, an organisation that supports prematurely born babies, 120 cars travelled up from Sydney to join up with 130-140 cars in Bathurst.
Bacon and egg rolls were sold out, as organisers raised an estimated $6000 for the charity that helps support prematurely born babies at birth and throughout their lives.
Steven Culbert, who is an administrator for Ford Performance Vehicle (FPV) Collective, the organiser of the event, said it was a great day.
"We're getting really good feedback from people that went. It'll be bigger and better next year, that's the plan," he said.
"We had a steady stream of people that turned up for the event and we got a bit of spectator interest as well.
"We'll work on building that crowd up next year."
For more information on the FPV Collective, visited its Facebook page.
