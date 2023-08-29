Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Bathurst Giants lock in an AFL Central West senior women's grand final rematch with Dubbo Demons

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 29 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst Giants AFL Central West senior women's grand final appearance streak remains alive and well following a tough win over a determined Bathurst Bushrangers in Saturday's preliminary final derby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.