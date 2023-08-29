DRAWING is, almost any visual artist will tell you, the essential basis of making art.
The Dobell Drawing Prize is Australia's leading prize for drawing, an unparalleled celebration of technique, innovation and expanded approaches to drawing by acclaimed and emerging drawing practitioners.
The Dobell Drawing Prize #23 touring exhibition showcases over 45 finalist artworks that respond to the prize's fundamental question: what is drawing?
And vast is this answer - including an astonishing array of mediums and materials, from traditional pencil and graphite on paper to salt, staples and rust; from resin, fibreglass, enamel and wood to intricate three-dimensional wire objects; bodily video performance to sculptural forms built with teabags and bamboo.
Dobell Drawing Prize #23, a National Art School touring exhibition, and Laura Baker's Corrugated Town - an ode to the regional towns of Australia in Laura's trademark cut paper and line work - will open at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery this Friday night, September 1 at 6pm with art, music, drinks and canapes.
Visitors to BRAG are invited to pull up a stool and watch Dobell Drawing Prize #23 finalist Luke Thurgate's drawing come to life.
By observation, learn incredible skills from this modern-day master.
Thurgate will be drawing on the opening night, on Saturday, September 2 from 10am-2pm and on Sunday, September 3 from 10am-2pm.
And remember, drawing is one of the mediums you can enter in the curated biennale BRAGS Art Fair. Entries close September 10. Details on the BRAG website.
YOU can get hands-on in a pen and ink workshop full of practical tips and knowledge on Saturday and Sunday, September 2-3 at Rosby Wines and Gallery in Mudgee.
In its gallery, Rosby is currently showing delicate folded paper works by Lynne Sung (to September 18).
After a big success with the Drawing Marathon weekend, Hill End Arts Council will run another at the end of next month (Thursday, September 28 to Monday, October 2) with artist Fran O'Neill and focusing on drawing landscape.
Places are limited. Contact hillendartscouncil@gmail.com for bookings.
BRAG will run a school holiday workshop in Drawing Basics on Tuesday, September 26 which will include a short tour of the Dobell Drawing Prize #23 exhibition. It's for ages eight to 13. Book here
IF you've been lucky enough to visit the beautiful Blackdown Farm property on the eastern end of Eleven Mile Drive, you'll know how stunning the gardens and buildings are.
Now imagine this as the setting for a weekend of top quality piano music alongside wine and food.
The boutique Out West Piano Fest, a project of the Sydney International Piano Festival, will return to Blackdown Farm from October 27-29 this year.
When I say "boutique", I mean it - it's a premium event and tickets are limited, so take this as a warning to book early.
A location steeped in pastoral heritage, art and culture, it was once home to the Australian artist Tim Storrier.
What a setting to enjoy an inspirational weekend celebrating the piano and four superb pianists.
Go to www.pianoplus.com.au/out-west-piano-fest-2023/
FOR more arts events right across the Central West, visit the Arts OutWest What's On. You can submit your events for free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.