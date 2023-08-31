OUR popular Father's Day event will return to the National Motor Racing Museum this Sunday.
There will be free entry for all dads on the day, as well as the chance to take a lap of Mount Panorama in one of our awesome replica race cars.
This year will feature the Cortina, Mini Cooper S, Falcon GT, Monaro GTS or the Pepsi Falcon Supercar, and every lap booked for Father's Day goes into the draw for some awesome prizes, including a grid walk at the Bathurst 1000, thanks to Supercars.
Call the museum on 6332 1872 to book your lap.
WOULD you like to learn more about using Facebook? Come along to the library's free Computer Coffee Club and learn how to post, comment, share and much more.
Designed for beginners, Computer Coffee Club is held once a month and is a chance to learn new skills with your phone, tablet or computer in a fun and friendly environment.
Attendance is open to everyone and includes afternoon tea.
The library also offers free one-on-one technology sessions.
Bookings are essential. Phone Bathurst Library on 6333 6281 for more information.
LAST week I was in Sydney attending the Central NSW Joint Organisation board meeting at Parliament House with mayors and general managers from across the region.
We had the opportunity for round table discussions with a number of NSW Government ministers including Minister for Finance and Minister for Natural Resources Courtney Houssos, Minister for Agriculture, Minister for Regional NSW and Minister for Western NSW Tara Moriarty and Minister for Local Government, Leader of the House and Vice-President of the Executive Council Ron Hoenig.
