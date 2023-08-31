Family living at it's finest in Llanarth

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday September 1: 34 Cedar Drive, Llanarth:
Showcasing a gorgeous northerly aspect, 34 Cedar Drive provides a versatile layout paired with exceptional finishes throughout.
Listing agent, Mark Dwyer, said that the home delivered charm and character in abundance.
"The open plan and functional floorplan ensure that this family home is livable for families of all shapes and sizes," he said. "The pool and well-sized back yard is an entertainers dream."
The substantial four bedroom, two bathroom home features a grand entryway with accent tiles, double hung windows with sandstone frames, and ornate ceiling roses, with further extra touches throughout that will no doubt be admired.
Inside 34 Cedar Drive, home-hunters will find four generous bedrooms, three with built-in robes, while the main bedroom provides a fantastic walk-in robe and private ensuite.
The home offers open plan living and dining with a convenient additional formal lounge room.
The stylish kitchen provides generous amounts of storage and space, with stylish cabinet capping and quality fixtures and finished throughout.
There is gas central heating throughout the home, along with a split system in the family room, to keep you comfortable all year round.
The double, under-roof garage provides drive-through access into the backyard and contains a useful workshop area, while the large laundry is also located off the garage and has a handy third toilet.
Outside the home, the large 1,091 square metre block offers beautiful, established gardens, and a large enclosed grass area, which is perfect for families and friends. Of course the highlight of the back yard is the large in-ground pool with powered pool utility shed.
This stunning family home has been well looked after and loved by it's previous owners, and Mark said that while the property speaks for itself, the location is an added bonus.
"Cedar Drive has always had a reputation for being a high class area with Llanarth," he said. "Located in a quiet and sought after street within close proximity to local schools and shops, it's also within walking distance to Scots All Saints College."
