BATHURST'S community is being urged to buy a badge on Friday to support the local branch of Legacy.
Legacy, which celebrates its centenary in 2023, is an Australia charity that is dedicated to providing care and support for the families of veterans who have given their lives or health in service of their nation.
Legacy has over its 100 years become an integral part of Australia's cultural fabric, making sure that veterans' families are not forgotten.
Bathurst Legacy president Jeff Cox expressed is gratitude for the unwavering support shown towards the charity.
"Legacy's centenary year is a remarkable milestone and it's a testament to the generosity and compassion of the Australian people," he said.
"We call upon each and every individual to join us during Legacy Week and help us shape a better future for the families of our veterans."
Legacy Week begun on Sunday, August 27, and will run through to Saturday, September 2.
There's a number of initiatives throughout the week, but the main one is the buy a badge day on Friday.
Dedicated volunteers from Kelso High Campus, St Stanislaus' College, Scots All Saints College and MacKillop College will be selling badges across Bathurst from 9.30am to 3.15pm.
By purchasing and wearing a badge helps Legacy continue its vital work.
People can also donate online, with every contribution, no matter the size, making a significant impact on the lives of Legacy's families.
The Legacy badge day is the second biggest annual fundraiser for the Bathurst branch, behind the charity golf day, which was held earlier this year.
