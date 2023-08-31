NEXT Wednesday brings the Winyar Stud Merino ram sale on-property at Canowindra and the wool cutting ability of these sheep is always obvious.
Allan and Sue Dawson look after their clients and visitors on the day and a lot of young Winyar rams always come to our district from each year's sale.
Next Tuesday hosts the Millah Murrah Angus bull sale and the quality on offer assures the success of the sale.
Monday, September 4 presents the Classings Classic auction of 100 poll Merino rams at the Murray Bridge racecourse, South Australia.
These 100 young rams are bred on fine and supple skin types with elite wools and quick maturing, meaty bodies.
After decades of involvement in the Soft Rolling Skin breeding scheme, I have to admire the Classings sale and its achievements as the sheep types are very similar to the SRS breeding aims.
LIVESTOCK markets are at a very low ebb, with some pretty good lambs selling for around the $100 mark, trade weight mutton at $50 or so, and prime vealers bringing 300 to 370c/kg.
Butchers and supermarkets have taken moves to lower prices on some lines of red meat and weekly specials are quite attractive.
Farmers must be extra careful that they don't consign animals to saleyards that are not in saleable order as on costs for destroying sheep and cattle are considerable and bodies must be disposed of at more cost.
RECENT RURAL NOTEBOOK COLUMNS:
THE current low spot in the farming sector is starting to sift the men from the boys: pessimists see a black future with all the trimmings and optimists see a flat spot with markets and seasons marking time before powering into a future where populations need protein and fibre.
Producers who are in for the long haul are buying top quality genetics at a bit lower price and some are trading mature breeders for young stock, banking the change and hoping for a few average seasons.
Stud auctions so far are selling some pretty handy bulls for $5000 to $8000 and nice quality Merino rams for $1200 to $1500.
THANK you to Marlene Keogh in Bathurst and Bob Malloy in Harden, who tell me they read Rural Notebook every week, and a cheerio to Tony Toole, who is up and firing again after leg surgery.
A SNAPSHOT of early spring on our tablelands:
IS it just me or should town businesses refrain from placing Vote No or Vote Yes signs on the front window of their shops?
Many of us enjoy a yarn about politics with friends and not-so-friends, but political or referendum signs on our business premises seem to be a bit offside.
The current referendum is a quite personal voting choice, and the world will probably keep turning regardless of the result.
MENTION of an almost 70 per cent rise in general rate income (over two years) by Bathurst Regional Council has caused a shiver down many spines and some of the comments are becoming personal.
Reference has been made to "running a business" by council and this leads on to the actions that businesses have to make at times such as this:
I spare a thought for the mayor and councillors who have a huge task to work on and put in many hours for about $500 per week (the mayor is better paid).
DESPITE a lower offering of only 36,000 bales in week eight, the Australian wool market continued to trend lower.
Merino fleece types were the most affected as 18.0-micron and finer lost up to 70ac/kg, while the broader types were around 30ac cheaper.
Skirting and crossbred types were sold around the same levels as the week prior.
Buying was very cautious as first stage wool processors bought their share and dropped back their buying levels and still managed to pick up wool.
The Australian dollar seems to be finding a new level after savage weakening in the last four weeks.
Let's hope this stability gives overseas wool users the confidence to buy some quantities of wool in the next week.
Week nine sees an early estimated offering of around 48,000 bales Australia-wide.
THE wool cockie wrote to the Australian Tax Office: "Dear Sir/Madam, my conscience has been troubling me. I feel I owe you $19,500, which is enclosed. If my conscience continues to bother me, I'll send you the rest."
***
THE parish was celebrating a jubilee and former priests and the bishop were on stage.
Our parish priest posed several questions to the children and then asked: "What does the bishop do?"
Young Pat knew. "Move diagonally, Father," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.