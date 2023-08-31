Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

From Millah Murrah to Murray Bridge, there'll be plenty to see at sales | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
August 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pre-school for nine Speckled calves on a sunny spring morning.
Pre-school for nine Speckled calves on a sunny spring morning.

NEXT Wednesday brings the Winyar Stud Merino ram sale on-property at Canowindra and the wool cutting ability of these sheep is always obvious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.