BETTY Somerville has been posthumously recognised for her dedication to protecting heritage and educating the next generation through her Wisemans Creek property, "Mountain View".
The Bathurst and District Branch of the National Trust and Nepean Christian School jointly announced Mrs Somerville as the recipient of the Trust's monthly heritage award for August, 2023.
It was presented at a celebratory dinner hosted by the school during its visit to the property in August, and accepted by Mrs Somerville's daughter, Heather Stocks.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The award recognises her wide-ranging contributions to the preservation of both fixed and moveable heritage associated with the Todd family at "Mountain View", and especially for her educational role in sharing that heritage with countless visitors to the valley.
Mrs Somerville and her husband, Ross, purchased "Mountain View" in the mid 1970s and moved into the homestead, which has since been NSW State Heritage listed, in January, 1975.
Soon after, Mrs Somerville established visitor facilities a few hundred metres downstream of the homestead and began hosting church groups, school children and even Japanese farm stay tourists.
She devoted enormous energy to documenting the European history of the valley, conserving its moveable heritage, and conveying an authentic picture of early European settlement to visitors.
Nepean Christian School was among the first schools to spend time at "Mountain View", and has done so continuously since 1979, giving over 600 Year 6 students the opportunity to appreciate both the beauty of the valley and its rich and varied history.
Ms Stocks has continued her mother's work, including getting the homestead and associated general store heritage listed in 2006.
"Mountain View" remains in private ownership, and with the support of Heritage NSW, is currently undergoing sympathetic repair for eventual residential use.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.