Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Posthumous award recognises Betty Somerville's contribution to heritage

Updated August 31 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BETTY Somerville has been posthumously recognised for her dedication to protecting heritage and educating the next generation through her Wisemans Creek property, "Mountain View".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.