Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Don't add to the danger by ignoring the rules about lighting up | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
August 31 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with local Rural Fire Service members warning of the imminent Bushfire Danger Period.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with local Rural Fire Service members warning of the imminent Bushfire Danger Period.

ON September 1, much of the state will be entering the Bushfire Danger Period ahead of the official date of October 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.