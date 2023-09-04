IT'S a long way from Bathurst to North Queensland.
But that's where former Stannies student Thomas Adamson spent a recent week as one of over 200 members of the Army Reserve.
The 22-year-old was in Ingham, north of Townsville, practising protection operations as part of Battle Group Waratah during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023.
"This is my first Exercise Talisman Sabre. It's been good; it's been the largest exercise involving my unit in a long time," Private Adamson said.
These days he's a psychology student studying at the Australian National University, but he remembers his days in Bathurst with fondness.
"There is a lot to do - a bit of bushwalking, a bit of camping, a bit of fishing. It's a beautiful place," he said.
He played rugby at Stannies and "used to coach as well".
"Rugby is very close to my heart," he said. "We used to go up against our rival school in Orange - Kinross - all the time. That was always great to watch."
Private Adamson lists a family friend and mentor as his inspiration for joining the Army Reserve.
"Without dropping names - I'm sure he knows who he is - just a good family friend. He's spent some time in Defence and been deployed overseas," he said.
"Hearing his stories and seeing the person he became made me want to follow those footsteps."
According to the Department of Defence, Private Adamson has already supported his community during Operation COVID-19 Assist, having the opportunity to work in Indigenous communities in northern NSW.
The member of 1st/19th Battalion, The Royal New South Wales Regiment is hoping to eventually combine his studies with his army career.
"I'm hoping to join Rifle Company Butterworth at the end of the year. I've enjoyed learning about the training opportunities in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand," he said.
"When I graduate from my Masters in Psychology, I'm hoping to join the army as a psychologist."
And the former Bathurst local's advice for anyone considering the Army Reserve?
"I'd encourage anyone to join and see how you go. It is hard, but it's a rewarding challenge," he said.
"When you finish an exercise, you come back from what would have been a stressful day and think that was tough, but I'd do it again any day."
