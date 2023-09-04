Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Ex-Stannies student Thomas Adamson part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023

Updated September 5 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Private Thomas Adamson with a Minimi machine gun during protection operations by Battle Group Waratah in and around the town of Ingham. Picture by Cpl Michael Currie.
Private Thomas Adamson with a Minimi machine gun during protection operations by Battle Group Waratah in and around the town of Ingham. Picture by Cpl Michael Currie.

IT'S a long way from Bathurst to North Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.