THE National Motor Racing Museum (NMRM) will be celebrating dads on Father's Day with its popular annual event.
Dads will be able to enter the museum for free on Sunday, September 3, where they can see some of the most significant cars and motorcycles in Australian motor sport history, along with other memorabilia.
But the highlight will undoubtedly be the opportunity to jump in a replica race car for a lap of the Mount Panorama circuit.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The NMRM has revealed rides will be provided in the Ford Cortina, Mini Cooper S, Falcon GT, Monaro or FG Falcon.
People who book laps will go into a prize draw where they would win weekend passes to the 2023 Bathurst 1000, including a Sunday morning Grid Walk ahead of the race start.
The museum's Father's Day event was introduced in 2016 and has continued to grow in popularity, attracting hundreds of visitors each year.
And Father's Day 2023 a good time to visit the museum, as the facility is gearing up to celebrate 60 years of the Great Race.
An exhibition paying tribute to the race is currently on display, and new vehicles are regularly added to the floor.
In August, 2023, the museum welcomed back the 1965 Armstrong 500-winning Ford Cortina GT500, as well as the 1991 and 1992 Bathurst 1000-winning Nissan Skyline GTRs.
Anyone looking to explore the museum on Father's Day is welcome to attend, but for those wanting to do a lap of the mountain in a replica race car, they will need to book in advance.
To book a ride, call the museum on 6332 1872.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.