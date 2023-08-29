Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Less than 100 registered for Edgell Jog less than three weeks out

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
August 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE organisers of the upcoming Edgell Jog say they are not concerned about participation, despite there being less than 100 runners signed up to compete on September 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.