Tough weekend of pennants action for Bathurst City

Game 4, rink 20. A drawn game was the result when Ian Schofield and John Fulton played Pat Duff and Grant Brunton. Pat and Grant had a good start with the score of 12-5 after seven ends. Ian and John came good, winning the next five ends to just get one shot in front on 13-12. Pat and Grant then had a run of four ends to lead 18-13. Ian and John again came back to level on 18-all after nineteen ends. A single for each ended the game on 19-all.