Tough weekend of pennants action for Bathurst City

Zone 4 Division 3 Pennants
Bathurst City was host for the final two rounds of this division. On Saturday we played Majellan while on Sunday we played Lithgow Workies. The weekend didn't go well for us as we only won one rink on both days.
Saturday
Game 1, rink 2. Ray Fitzalan's team of Bobby Bourke, Ray Noonan and Paul Rodenhuis won their game against the Majellan team of Noel Whitney, Ron McGarrie, Ron Hollebone and Mick Foxall 22-18. Majellan had the upper hand until the eleventh end when the score was 9-all. A five for Majellan had them three in front, but that was their last entry on the card as City chalked up seven shots in the last five ends.
Game 2, rink 4. Majellan team of Craig Bush, Glen Urza, Peter Drew and Alan Clark had a clear win over the City team of Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Chris Stafford and Anthony Morrissey, 21-13. City was well down on 10-nil after the first five ends and struggled to get into the game.
Sunday
Game 1, rink 2. James Nau replaced Paul Rodenhuis in the Lead position, playing against the Workies team of Colin Phelan, Trevor Scham, Brian Stuart and Stephen Leslie. City started strongly, leading 14-5 after eleven ends. Workies came back to level at 14-all five ends later. It was 19-all after nineteen, but City held on to win the last two ends.
Game 2, rink 5. Alby Homer's team reversed positions so that Anthony Morrissey skipped while Alby was Lead. Workies team had Brian Judge as Skip, Leslie Thomas, Neil John and Greg Purser. City led on 5-2 after five ends, but Workies took most ends to lead 14-6 after fifteen. The final score was 21-13. Lithgow City were clear winners after the six rounds.
Social Games
Wednesday 23rd August
Game 1, rink 2. Alan Clark and Daniel Prasad narrowly beat Ray Noonan and Barry McPherson on 22-20. Alan and Daniel held a good lead when the score was 21-13 after the fifteenth end; they only scored a single after that while Shorty and Barry scored seven in the last six ends. Not quite enough.
Game 2, rink 3. Denis Oxley, Norma Hayes and Jim Grives defeated the team of Bob Lindsay, Pat Duff and Annette McPherson 17-9. Bob's team held a slim margin of one shot when the score was 7-6 after nine ends. There they faltered as Denis and Co. piled on the shots to lead 17-7 after seventeen ends. Bob's crew scored a two in the eighteenth end when they called it quits.
Game 3, rink 4. Bobby Bourke, Paul Rodenhuis and Robert Keady had a 22-17 win over Kevin Miller, Kathy Evans and John McDonagh. Kevin's side was always in front until Bobby's team scored a seven in the fifteenth end to put them in front on 15-12. At the nineteenth end, it was 17-all - a four then a single for Bobby's team gave them the win.
Game 4, rink 5. Peter Drew, Garry Hotham and John Martin played Alby Homer, Anthony Morrissey and Phill Murray for a 26-16 win. Peter's team had a good start, being on 11-2 after the fifth end. Alby's side almost caught up by the tenth end, having nine shots, thus two down. That's as close as they got, as a couple of fours for Pater's team had them in an unbeatable position.
Saturday 27th August
Social games were played on Green #4 as the Pennants games were on Green #1. Game 1, rink 17. Mick Hall and Jim Grives won 20-16 against Robert Lindsay and Jack Smith. The closeness of the game was reflected in tied scores throughout om 4-, 11 and 13-all. It was in the closing stages that Mick and Jack proved too strong, winning nine shots to three.
Game 2, rink 18. Norm Hayes, Barry McPherson and Bob Foster defeated Kevin Miller, James Nau and John McDonagh, 22-16. The lead swung to either side throughout so that after the eighth end, Kevin's team led 8-4, after the sixteenth end, the score was 13-12 in favour of Norm's side. They then scored nine shots in four ends, leaving Kevin's side to score a four in the last end.
Game 3, rink 19. Denis Oxley, Annette McPherson and Flynn Armstrong had a decisive win over the team of Nev Townsend, Louise Hall and newcomer John Grott. Halfway through, after the eleventh end, Denis and Co. led 15-2. Nev's team scored four singles but Denis' team fired away including a couple of fours to bring their tally to 27 to Nev's team score of 7.
Game 4, rink 20. A drawn game was the result when Ian Schofield and John Fulton played Pat Duff and Grant Brunton. Pat and Grant had a good start with the score of 12-5 after seven ends. Ian and John came good, winning the next five ends to just get one shot in front on 13-12. Pat and Grant then had a run of four ends to lead 18-13. Ian and John again came back to level on 18-all after nineteen ends. A single for each ended the game on 19-all.
By the Bowling Shark
This week saw four teams from the Majellan take on players for the Women's Western District Senior Parish Championship, which will have three teams in the semi-finals next Tuesday. The Men's Pennants was also played, and these are the results of how it all went down.
Tuesday 22 August 2023 - Women's Western Districts
Rink one: Robyn Stenhouse and Mel Parker had to battle it out against the opposition of D. Waters and C. Wright. The Majellan team just got the win with a 2 point buffer, 21-19.
Rink two: Sally Colebatch and Peggy McIntosh took on another Majellan team of Liz Draper and Kerry Lucas. Team McIntosh was far too good for the other team who struggled to gain any momentum throughout the match. Team McIntosh winning 23-10.
Rink three: Sue Murray and Pauline Clark were chasing the lead on the front end of the match against D. Copeland and V. Brown. Team Clark fought back to level the match on the 18th (14 all) and went on to win by one point 17-16.
Saturday 26 August 2023
Rink one: Bill Dawson, Josh Roberson and Andrew Moffatt were 10 all after 10 ends of play against Bob Charlton, Des Sanders and Mick Sewell. Team Sewell took charge of the lead and went on to win the match 23-14.
Rink two: Shaun Elphick, Ron Hogan and Peter Zylstra were 11 all after 16 ends of play against John Mackey, Max Elms and Jeff Adams. Both teams were locked on 14 all on the 20th so it came down to the last end where Team Adams snuck home for the win 15-14.
Rink three: Anton King and Lacie Koszta were 5 all after 6 ends of play against Tom King and Hugh Brennan. Team Koszta blew out to a 17-7 lead by the 12th, but Team Brennan didn't stop the pressure taking the lead on the 20th end and winning the match 22-19.
Rink four: Ray Miller, Peter Ryan and Dennis Harvey were 6 all after 6 ends of play against Terry Clark, Kevin Dwyer and Danny Rochefort. The scores were again level on the 8th all) and Team Harvey had to pull out all the stops to get the victory 16-15.
Men's Winter Pennants - at Bathurst City
Rink two: Allan Clark, Peter Drew, Glenn Urza and Craig Bush represented well against Bathurst City's Chris Stafford, Anthony Morrissey, Garry Hotham and Ably Homer. Team Majellan ran away with the victory 21-13.
Rink four: Mick Foxall, Ron Hollebone, Ron McGarry and Noel Witney unfortunately didn't have the same luck against Bathurst City's Paul Rodenhuis, Ray Noonan, Robert Bourke and Ray Fitzalan.
Bathurst City taking the win on the rink 22-18. Majellan winning 39-35 (4-1)
This wraps up a quick week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
